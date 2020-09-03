LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All of Louisville's downtown hotels will be back open by Friday, just in time for a Kentucky Oaks and Derby unlike any other.
Hotel Distil's first Derby week since opening in October 2019 won't generate the same sort of business as a typical Run for the Roses, but reopening Friday for the first time since March will be a big deal.
"Nowhere near a sell out, but we do have quite a few guests arriving on Friday to stay with us," said Mark Billing, the hotel's director of sales and marketing. "... (We're) extremely thrilled to welcome guests back here to Whiskey Row."
Safety is paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Biling said the hotel wants to provide the same luxury service it did prior to closing in the spring. You'll find markers on the floor to encourage social distancing and limited elevator capacity, Plexiglas shields at the front desk, hand sanitizer everywhere and extra cleaning.
"We've removed anything that's high touch that we're not able to easily sanitize," Biling said. "... After a guest checks out, we leave the room vacant for 24 hours and spray the room down with chemicals and let it sit. ... All of the linens, whether they're used or unused, (are) completely removed, laundered and replaced."
Even though the hotel is re-opening with safety protocols no one could have imagined before COVID-19, Biling said the staff still intends to keep a unique tradition alive. Every night at 7:33 p.m. guests gather in the lobby for a toast to honor the repeal of prohibition in 1933; 7:33 p.m. is 19:33 in military time. Starting Friday evening, they'll still do a toast in the lobby at the time, but there will be markers on the floor to help space everyone out safely.
Distil isn't the only hotel in town having to adjust.
The Marriott just reopened this week, and the Omni reopened last week. While the Galt House never closed down completely for the pandemic, it has made significant safety changes, as well.
"We have done a really good job to set our hotel up appropriately for social distancing, giving the allotted amount of space, ensuring that people wear masks, having extra PPE. And we've added steps of service in our house keeping procedures," said Patrick Gregory, the hotel's general manager.
Gregory said the Galt House is seeing an increase in bookings and visitors traveling to town in the last few weeks, calling it a "positive indication for the future." He said more tourists are coming from about two to three hours away for quick trips. And the hotel, which is about to complete its $80 million renovation project, is working to attract more locals to book the occasional staycation.
Every hotel downtown would traditionally be fully booked for Derby week. The Galt House is understandably no where near its usual bookings, with COVID-19 restrictions and Churchill Downs announcing that fans would no longer be allowed to attend the races. However, decided to make the most of it.
"There are a number of things to celebrate this year, even though it's been a difficult year. And so we wanted to make this Derby special for locals," said Gregory.
The Galt House is offering a two-night stay for $146, in honor of the 146th Run for the Roses. Gregory said locals are responding well, and they have more than 100 bookings for Friday and Saturday. Guests will be able to watch the races on big screen TVs that will be set up in public spaces and in all of the hotel's restaurants. The bars will also be serving $5 lilies and mint juleps.
Downtown hotel rooms could cost upwards of $6,000 per night during Derby week. Several hotels are dropping room rates, this week and for the near future, in order to make a quick getaway more affordable and realistic for potential guests. Gregory and Biling said they are hopeful reservations will continue to grow, building back Louisville's hospitality and tourism industry.
