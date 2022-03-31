Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vail's True Value Lumber Company has been a part of the Scottsburg, Indiana, community for more than a century -- but on Wednesday night, the entire building went up in flames.
Daylight Thursday morning revealed the damage, and it was devastating.
Smoke was still rising from the embers left behind at the building. Fire officials said the fire started at 10:30 p.m., and by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the building had been consumed by flames and dark smoke.
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Fire ripped through the Vail's True Value Lumber Company in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. These images taken the following day show damage to the century-old business. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Scottsburg Fire Chief James Richey said the top priority for crews was to stop the heavy flames from spreading to the nearby Scottsburg town square. Crews battled the blaze into the early morning hours, fighting to save anything for the business, which started in 1920.
It began in the same building and has been owned by the same family ever since.
Richey said an official cause hasn't been determined yet, but severe weather Wednesday night is a likely culprit.
"It does seem like it may have played a factor just because it was very gusty winds, and lines were whipping, and so on," Richey said. "There were some reports of some arcs. However, it's undetermined."
Fire marshals were on the scene Thursday morning to investigate.