LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at an over 100-year-old lumber yard in southern Indiana.
It's unclear when the fire broke out at Vail's True Value Lumber Company, but heavy smoke and fire was reported sometime Wednesday evening. The business is located on South Railroad Street, off East McClain Avenue.
At this time it's unknown what caused the fire or whether or not there are any injuries.
The business celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
