LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A familiar name is dishing up chicken in a whole new way.
Kentucky Fried Chicken cut the ribbon on a new flagship store at 2945 Breckenridge Ln. in Hikes Point on Wednesday.
The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and the first 50 guests in line will win free chicken for one year.
The new Breckenridge Lane location will include features that will soon spread to other KFCs across the country, such as a digital menu board on the outside of the restaurant, self-order kiosks on the inside and a chicken bucket chandelier.
By the end of 2019, more than half of KFC restaurants will be renovated to look like the Breckenridge Lane flagship.
"This is truly a state-of-the-art restaurant, and it will often feature products you don't see anywhere in the U.S.," said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S.
