LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.
The popular West Coast burger restaurant announced the plans to open a corporate hub in the state on Tuesday. In-N-Out will open its first restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.
Breaking News — Welcome to Tennessee, @innoutburger! pic.twitter.com/hZCsRth1Sr— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 10, 2023
Gov. Bill Lee said more jobs will come to Tennessee thanks to the expansion.
"A great American company, an iconic brand, In-N-Out burger has decided to place their first corporate hub in the eastern United States, right here in Tennessee," Lee said. "It means a lot of opportunity and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans."
The corporate hub will be located in Franklin. In-N-Out estimated 277 jobs will be created for the state.
The chain is known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes. It was founded in California 75 years ago.
There are In-N-Out locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Texas.
"For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been," In-N-Out released in a statement. "Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State."
