LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jefferson County Public Schools went head-to-head Tuesday in a food truck competition.
Culinary students from the Academies of Louisville developed food truck business plans, including a menu.
At the finals, the teams presented those plans and fed the judges an item from their menu. Western High School students took home the top prize.
"This is the first time I've ever done any sort of competition," Karli Bisig said. "This is the first time I've ever done, like, my own recipe and gave it to other people to try and just have that all put together in front of me."
The winning team got a trophy and will collaborate with JCPS Nutrition Services on its upcoming food truck program.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.