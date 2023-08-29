LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is booming on Veteran's Parkway in Jeffersonville.
The Jeffersonville Town Center is expanding with a McDonald's, Chipotle, 7 Brew Coffee and a Fifth Third Bank branch. Construction is already underway at the intersection with Hamburg Pike.
The shopping center is anchored by large stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors, Hobby Lobby and Home Goods. There are also several restaurants.
"If you want to shop, if you want to dine, if you're looking for some fun activities to do in the evening, Jeffersonville is the place to be," said Mayor Mike Moore.
Moore said he is also "aggressively pursuing" an entertainment venue for the area for families to enjoy.
