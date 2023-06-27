JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 264-unit multi-family complex is coming soon to Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, the latest announcement when it comes to development in southern Indiana. And to accommodate that, Clark County has had no shortage of land sales for economic development, both business and residential.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president of One Southern Indiana, said the county's population grew by almost 10% from 2010-20, a trend that hasn't slowed.
"From the point we are standing at (near 10th Street and Interstate 265), we could probably count to close to 1,000 new housing units either under construction or being planned in a 5-mile radius of this area," Dant Chesser said Tuesday.
The 264-unit Warren Apartments along Town Center Boulevard is one of the latest developments underway in Jeffersonville. Just a couple miles up the street on Coopers Lane, an open field will soon become 220 single-family homes.
"There is going to be a whole lot more people moving to Jeff, and we've got developers that recognize that," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Some of the businesses moving to southern Indiana are coming from across the river.
CRS Reprocessing Services, currently located on Ormsby Station Road in Louisville, plans on moving operations to Jeffersonville. The company said relocating will being $8 million to the Jeffersonville economy.
One Southern Indiana and Louisville Forward often partner to help new employees get incentives depending on what side of the river a company moves to, something that should only be a bonus.
"We understand it takes incentive to lure businesses, but it also takes quality of life to attract families," Moore said.
The businesses with an eye on southern Indiana now have the "more-land-the-better mentality," Dant Chesser said.
"We can offer them 100 acres, 200 acres," she said. "One is even looking for 2,000 acres, and we have that today. But if any of those projects hit, then we are going to be searching for new land as well to offer in an industrial setting."
There's no word yet on when the Warren Apartments will open.
