LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of JIF peanut butter products issued a voluntary recall for some of its products sold in the U.S.
J.M. Smucker said in a release that some products sold nationwide have a potential salmonella contamination. It issued the voluntary recall being handled by the Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date. To see a list of all products and lot codes, click here.
Products impacted by the recall include natural, creamy and crunchy peanut butter as well as "to go" packs, twin packs and squeeze packs.
If consumers have any of the recalled products, they should dispose of it immediately. Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More serious infections can happen, if the organism enters the bloodstream.
