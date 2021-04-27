LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom has released details on its procedures to prevent the spread of COVID when guests return to the park next month.
Guests are asked not to visit if they have any COVID symptoms or have been in contact with someone with the virus within two weeks of their visit. Once inside the park, visitors are expected to keep at least six feet away from each other.
Employees are required to wear face coverings, but guests don't have to -- although it is encouraged. Kentucky Kingdom officials say there are more than 100 sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the park.
Herschend Family Entertainment, which owns Dollywood and The Newport Aquarium, is the new majority owner of the park, after taking over in March.
Season passes are still available HERE. The park is still hiring for several positions, including guest relations, food service, rides and attractions, and more. Applicants must be at least 14 years old. For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE.
Opening day is May 8.
