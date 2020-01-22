LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's famous castle in Versailles is for sale again.

The 19,355-square-foot castle was built in the 1960s and sat vacant for years before it was damaged in a massive fire in 2004. It reopened in 2007, and was subsequently sold for $9 million after going on the market in 2014. 

The new owners turned it into a hotel that opened in 2018, complete with 14 transformed boutique hotel rooms, a ballroom, and rooftop space for private events. 

Kentucky Castle Rooftop

Pictured: event space on the rooftop of the Kentucky Castle, located at 230 Pisgah Pike, in Versailles, Ky. (Photo via Silvestri Real Estate)

Now the Kentucky Castle is on the market again, but the company handling the sale, Silvestri Real Estate, is not publicly announcing a price tag. The online listing for the property says the current owners have spent more than $2,000,000 on renovations in the past few years. 

Kentucky Castle Building and Grounds

Pictured: Exterior view of the Kentucky Castle, located at 230 Pisgah Pike, in Versailles, Ky. (Photo via Silvestri Real Estate)

The company's website says the price will be given upon request, and the property is being offered via a "call for offers" process, with tours scheduled for the following dates: January 27-31, February 10-14, 17-21, 24-28 and March 2-6, 9, 10.

Initial offers are due on March 11, and final offers are due March 17. Click here for more information. 

