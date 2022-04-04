LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first Buc-ee's is scheduled to open later this month in Richmond.
The popular convenience store and gas station is opening at the corner of Interstate 75 and Duncannon Lane on April 19. The property will include a 53,000-square-foot store, 120 fuel pumps and a wide assortment of snacks and drinks.
Buc-ee's was founded in Texas.
“Richmond, Kentucky is a gorgeous destination for travelers that also serves as a Southern gateway to the Midwest,” Stan Beard, of Buc-ee’s, said in a news release. “We have so much respect for the Richmond community and are thrilled not only to join it, but to be able to offer one more great reason for visitors to stop and enjoy the region’s hospitality and beauty.”
Buc-ee's plans to bring 175 new jobs to the Richmond area with pay "beginning well above minimum wage." Its benefits include three weeks of paid vacation and a 6% matching 401k.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.