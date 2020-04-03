LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is taking more steps to keep its shoppers healthy.
The grocery chain sent a notice to customers saying it is adding floor decals to all check-out lanes and counters to ensure everyone understand the proper social distance in line.
The store also offering free pick-up for orders to make it easier to get what you need. But that "Click List" service is in higher demand with the coronavirus crisis, so customers may have to wait several hours or even days to get their items.
Both moves come after Kroger installed plexi-glass at check-outs in stores to keep customers and employees apart. The company is also offering front line associates an extra "hero bonus" of $2 more an hour through April 18.
