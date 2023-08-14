CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 20-acre property — the former home of an ammunition plant — is the site of the largest active construction site in the city of Charlestown.
The giant project is just the latest expansion of the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, the first large production well across the Jeffersonville/Charlestown line.
A project this size typically takes one year to complete, and, until now, most of the construction has been in Jeffersonville along State Road 62. Across the road, two more buildings are going up, part of Dan Cristiani's massive Shadow Ridge development.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the growth the city is seeing now is just the beginning of what is to come.
"The River Ridge board has authorized the purchase sale agreement and negotiations for several parcels there along Miami Trail and Highway 62, so this is just the first of many to come," Hodges said.
Once construction on those agreements starts, Hodges said the focus will turn to bringing in more food and retail options to accommodate the growth of the surrounding area.
The initial Shadow Lake construction is expected to be completed sometime next spring.
