LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A generous donation for the city of Charlestown will go toward a park for residents to enjoy.
The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
"This generous donation by Ms. Kleinert is a welcome addition to the city's network of parks," Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said in a news release Tuesday. "We're committed to practicing sustainable development in the City of Charlestown and having Shadow Lake Park remain an oasis for residents and visitors allows the City to show our commitment to being good environmental stewards of the natural beauty our community offers."
Goals for the park include adding trails and connecting the park to the new projects in the area.
Kleinert said after living on her property for 30 years, she was happy to help provide a green space.
"Living the 'farm life' for the past 30-plus years, has made the intrinsic beauty and value of land so evident and apparent," Kleinert said in a news release. "Watching our Southern Indiana communities grow and 'fill the land', it is vital to provide green open space where residents may appreciate the beauty of nature and relish time spent outdoors. I am happy to provide this acreage to the city of Charlestown to create a park for its residents to enjoy."
The city said more land donations could be expected in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.
