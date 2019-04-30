LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last Louisville-area Mellow Mushroom location has shut down.
A handwritten sign confirming the closure was left on the door at the restaurant, which was located on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews.
The sign reads, "We are currently closed for business." The restaurant opened back in 2012.
It was the only Mellow Mushroom left in Louisville, after a location in the Highlands shut down in January.
According to the restaurant's website, there are still locations in Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro.
