LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington-based brewery has opened a taproom in Louisville.
Pivot Brewing started in Lexington as a solar-powered cidery and micro-brewery in 2016. The brewery expanded to a second location at 1753 Bardstown Road and had a soft-opening last month, with a grand opening planned March 10.
The tap room in the Bonnycastle neighborhood near Deer Park is located on the block as Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, Nail Bar, Darling's and El Mundo.
"If we were going to expand, this is where we wanted to go," said Moses McClure, general manager of the Louisville location. "We wanted to make sure we had the prime-time best location for us, being on the Deer Park business strip next to Darlings and the Cat Cafe, we thought this would be a good fit for us."
Pivot Brewing renovated the space that was previously occupied by Highland Fitness for more than a decade.
"We want to go for a low-lit, swanky, nice casual joint," McClure said.
The taproom offers more than 40 ciders and more than 30 beers. There is also a full bourbon shelf and specialty cocktails will be offered starting at the grand opening.
"We have a lot of things on tap that we've been saving for this location to open so we have an ever-evolving, ever-changing menu here," McClure said. "We're the only place I've seen that has half-cider, half-beer as a menu."
Pivot Brewing plans to have food trucks in the future, but there will not be an in-house kitchen at the Louisville location.
McClure said the soft opening has been well-received and brought in people from around the neighborhood. It has given them a chance to prepare for the grand opening, which coincides with the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
"It was to make sure everything was running smoothly, fill out the space a bit more. Slowly but surely getting the space to what we want it to be," McClure said. "Every single day has been better than we could have possibly imagined."
The hours are currently 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Those hours could expand to seven days a week and as late as midnight in the future.
