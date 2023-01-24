LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locally-owned businesses met in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon to learn new ways to succeed.
Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) hosted a local business expo at the Mellwood Art Center. The showcase event brought local companies together for business-to-business connections with dozens of vendors and booths set up.
Jennifer Rubenstein, LIBA Executive Director, said the expo helps local business owners grow their own operations.
"We're kind of singing the praises of our unsung heroes, these are folks who are also locally owned and independent, but you don't see them so much, they're behind the scenes," said Rubenstein. "They're your printers, your accountants, human resources, insurance, all the things that are really necessary for your business to run smoothly."
Beyond networking and creating new partnerships, attendees could seek one-on-one consultations with professionals. Business owners received advice on how to improve their websites, explore certification opportunities and more.
"Networking events like this, it's crucial to your growth," said Minniequa Johnson, owner of Royal Couture Treats Boutique. "Staying local means our money stays here. So if we're not outsourcing our information, if we're not outsourcing our money it means we're all here putting it back into our community and our taxes."
Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke at the event attended by hundreds of people. After the expo was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, organizers said businesses were appreciative to return to the event.
According to LIBA, a study of Louisville-area businesses shows that for every $100 spent at locally, $55 is reinvested locally, while only $14 is reinvested locally when that same money is spent at a national chain.
Founded 25 years ago, LIBA promotes locally-owned businesses around the Louisville. To learn more about LIBA, click here.
For a list of local, independent businesses, click here.
