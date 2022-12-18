LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local vendors showed off their creations and talents in time for the holidays during an event in Portland on Sunday.
Portland Museum held its Holiday Bazaar for the first time since 2019.
There was a variety of vendors at the museum offering artisan décor, prints, sculptures, soaps, books, jewelry and more. The museum's gift shop also offered items for 50% off like glass ornaments, hats, puzzles and t-shirts.
The vendor event offered Nikki Murphy the opportunity to show off her local business, Munik Creations. She creates wreaths, gift baskets and other décor.
Mz. Vee's, a fruit-infused lemonade with 26 flavors, had a booth at the event. Attendees could try tastes of the lemonade that has a serving of fruit in each bottle.
The event gave vendors a chance to meet new customers.
"It's important to have these pop-up events for networking as well as to get my product out there to get people to know me and my product," said Vonetta Solomon, founder of Mz. Vee's. "You just never know when you may run into that right person that can take your business to the next level."
To learn more about the Portland Museum, click here.
