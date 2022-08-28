LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years.
The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
The store will be closed until Aug. 31 to prepare for its liquidation sale which begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Store owners said that every single item in the store will be on sale — and the store was "well stocked" with fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations. The store will continue to take custom framing orders for a short time.
"This was a very tough decision to make and we appreciate your support," store owners wrote in a letter. "This sale is our way of thanking you for your business."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.