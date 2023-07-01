LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Shady Rays continues to grow nationally.
The company opened its fourth storefront in the iconic Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on Saturday, July 1.
"There’s nothing like the excitement of knowing we’re opening a store in one of the most sought-after shopping destinations in the world," Shady Rays Founder and CEO Chris Ratterman said. "For our very first store in the Midwest, there’s no place we’d rather serve our loyal Shady Rays customers than at Mall of America.”
Shady Rays will hold a grand opening of the Mall of America location on Saturday, July 15, 2023 where the first 50 customers will receive one free Mystery Pair of Shady Rays sunglasses.
Besides its headquarters in Simpsonville, Kentucky, Shady Rays has three other locations in Lexington, Kentucky, Denver, Colorado and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is planning to open a store in Louisville's Oxmoor Mall.
