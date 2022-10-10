LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fifth Louisville Beer Week begins later this month with 10 days of collaborations, panel discussions and citywide events.
In a news release Monday, organizers said the week will kick off Oct. 21 with the inaugural Louisville Beer Fest kick-off event at the German-American Club.
"For the last five years we’ve been asked to host a beer festival during Louisville Beer Week," Louisville Beer Week organizers said in a news release. "Our 5th anniversary seems like a good time to do it. We’re thankful that we’re able to host it with our friends at The German-American Club. We’re also hosting a couple of great panels that feature some friends in the spirits industry in addition to partnering with the Pink Boots Society to put on our annual Women in Beer Panel. Of course, we’re excited to see the return of brewery collaboration releases and other fun events citywide all week long."
Below is a list of the participating breweries:
- 3rd Turn Brewing
- Against the Grain Brewery
- Akasha Brewing Co.
- Apocalypse Brew Works
- Atrium Brewing
- Bluegrass Brewing Co.
- Butchertown Brewing
- Chimera Brewing Co.
- Falls City Beer Co.
- Gallant Fox Brewing
- Gordon Biersch
- Goodwood Brewing
- Gravely Brewing
- Hi-Wire Louisville
- Holsopple Brewing
- Hometown Brewing Co.
- Mile Wide Beer Co.
- Monnik Beer Co.
- Noble Funk Brewing Co.
- Old Louisville Brewing
- Shippingport Brewing
- Ten20 Craft Brewery
- West Sixth Nulu
- Wild Hops Brewery
For a full schedule of events across Louisville Beer Week, click here.
