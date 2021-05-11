LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Against the Grain is reopening its downtown Louisville location in just a few weeks.
The brewery located in at Louisville Slugger Field on Main Street closed temporarily nearly a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic but now plans to reopen June 1.
With minor league baseball returning to Louisville Slugger Field, Against the Grain resigned its lease agreement at the stadium.
The interior is undergoing a deep-clean, along with minor renovations.
"As far as the smokehouse, we will retain the same smoked meats and craft beers that we have done on that menu," said Sam Cruz, co-owner of Against the Grain. "We intend on bringing new dishes into the fold."
Against the Grain wants to hire dozens of people prior to the reopening.
