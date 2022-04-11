LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville construction company is helping convicted felons get a second chance.
NTC Traffic Control is a federal-, state- and locally-certified, woman-owned company that provides traffic control at construction sites across Kentucky.
NTC is also a second-chance company, giving former justice-involved individuals a chance to re-establish their lives, provide for their families and become contributing members of society. And for the last several years, it has helped hundreds of people make the best of second chances.
Among those getting a second chance is Bryan Lusco. Heading into the busy summer construction season, Bryan Lusco, an NTC supervisor, is easily working more than 50 hours a week. But instead of complaining, he's counting his blessings.
Lusco is a convicted felon, but it has been nearly 20 years and he can usually get his foot in the door.
"I was having a very hard time finding employment for some bad decisions that I made in the past," he said Monday. "I went to one place, and the guy that was interviewing me said they have a few more people to interview. I did so well with the interview, he was like, 'We're not going to interview anyone else.'"
But Lusco said checking the felon box on the application was a different kind of roadblock.
"It takes a lot out of you, because as soon as you see that box, it's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get a job,'" Lusco said.
Michelle James, the co-owner of NTC, gave Lusco the second chance he needed.
"When we met with him, he couldn't get a job anywhere," James said. "And now, he's our right-hand guy. He's a supervisor. He has a take-home vehicle, and Robin and I depend on him 100%."
In fact, Lusco's performance motivated James and Hall to put it in writing.
"We interviewed quite a few people, and they were second-chance," James said. "We got it put into one of our contracts that we could hire second-chance, and it's done really well.
Now that he's a supervisor, Lusco is not only making the best of his second chance but helping others do the same.
"Just to be able to show people that I've changed for the better," he said. "I tell them that any time you need me for anything, just give me a call. Don't care what time it is, I'm here for you. I will."
The company is also recruiting for other professions. Starting pay is $14.50, and James said they've hired hundreds of convicted felons and most have made the best of the second chance.
"Sometimes people just need an opportunity," she said. "In this day and age, we're telling people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and make your life work. How can you make your life work if you can't provide for your family?"
To apply for a job or learn more about NTC, click here. You can also email the company at info@ntctrafficcontrol.com or call 502-384-2125.
