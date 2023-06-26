LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Underground LLC, a parent company that owns Louisville Mega Cavern, is seeking to expand its warehouse space.
According to city records, Louisville Underground was approved for 1,730,000 square feet of space in the underground area for warehousing use in 2011. Louisville Underground is now applying for 2,700,000 square feet of space, nearly one million more square feet in the underground area.
The application by lawyer Nicholas R. Pregliasco of Bardenwerper, Tablott & Roberts states the additional square footage will "allow for the utilization of existing underground space centrally located in Louisville Metro thus fostering economic development and job growth within the area and Louisville Metro."
A public meeting is scheduled for July 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Louisville Mega Cavern, located at 1841 Taylor Avenue.
