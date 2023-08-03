LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant known for rolling up some wild concoctions will close its doors in the coming weeks.
New Wave Burritos said in a Facebook post Thursday that the Preston Highway restaurant will close after nearly nine years of serving up burrito specials in Louisville.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the imminent closure of New Wave Burritos," the post reads. "It was not a decision taken lightly, or made in haste, but at the end of the day it seems like the only option."
The restaurant started as a late-night delivery service. But after two years, owners Matt Filip and Nate Sturdevant opened the dine-in restaurant, complete with the "traditional new wave style of the 80s," according to its website.
The restaurant also features pinball machines and a variety of different burrito combinations. One of the more recent specials was an "All American Burrito," complete with slider ground beef, dill pickles, American cheese, lettuce, fries, mini corn dogs, burger sauce and scallions.
"We never would have made it past our first burrito day without our loyal customers and our incredible staff," the social media post continued. "After everything is said and done, and after all the burritos are rolled, and the last queso pot scrubbed, you and they were the ones that continued to make everything seem worthwhile."
Filip and Sturdevant invited burrito eaters new and old to dine with them one last time, and said they "hope to go out with the wildest burritos yet seen."
"As we wind down operations in the upcoming weeks, we hope you'll come out and break bread with us one last time," they said. "Heck, stick around and play a few rounds of pinball while you're at it. Get Lost in the Zone one last time."
For now, the owners said they don't know what the future holds.
"Who knows, maybe things will look more promising for a scrappy burrito shop further down the road," they wrote. "But for now, it's time for the curtain call."
New Wave Burritos is located at 3311 Preston Highway in Louisville. It's open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
