LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville small business is getting some big-time recognition in more ways that one.
Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul presented Dan-O's Seasoning founder Dan Oliver with the state's Small Business of the Week declaration. The spice and seasoning company started in 2005 when Oliver created it with just $8,000.
Last year, Dan-O's did $5 million in sales, and Oliver's videos have proven to be a hit online with social media.
Now, the company has nearly 70 employees, is sold nationwide and was even part of this years Academy Awards gift bag.
"It's flattering," Oliver said. "Just the fact they reached out to us to consider us going in these packages for all these celebrities is cool."
Dan-O's is sold at Walmart stores nationwide as well as many Kroger stores and local shops. Click here for the company's locations map.
