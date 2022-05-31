LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 Cultural Pass will allow students 21 years old and younger to get free access to 57 art and cultural opportunities around Louisville this summer.
In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of Metro Government, the Fund for the Arts, the Arts & Cultural Alliance, the Louisville Free Public Library and more in laying out details of the annual pass.
Participating institutions include the Kentucky Science Center, the Louisville Zoo, Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany, Ambo Dance Theatre and more. Click here for a full list.
“As a city committed to lifelong learning, Louisville Metro Government is proud to continue our support of the Cultural Pass program, which offers our youth opportunities to learn and to explore their own artistic voice, while exposing them to new experiences,” Fischer said in a new release. “We are excited that Cultural Pass is not only bringing back in-person events this year, but it also is extending the program through Labor Day, giving participants even more chances to visit our many wonderful arts and cultural attractions. We hope everyone ages 0 to 21 will take advantage of this great program.”
The Cultural Pass was created to encourage learning during the summer and showcase the Louisville area's art and cultural attractions. This summer, it'll be valid from June 1 to Sept. 4.
“Cultural Pass is a great opportunity for youth in our community to not only experience the arts but to express themselves as artists,” said Andre Kimo Stone Guess, president and CEO of Fund for the Arts. “We want every person in our community to know that they are an artist and celebrate their art. This starts with our children. Cultural Pass provides fun and free opportunities for young people to explore and discover their identity as an artist.”
To register for your Cultural Pass, visit a branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, Bullitt County Public Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Charlestown-Clark County Public Library, Floyd County Library or Harrison County Public Library.
In addition, each library offers a free summer reading program for 10 weeks. Every child through 12th grade who completes the program will receive an adventure backpack or journal and free passes to several places, including the Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Bats, Racing Louisville FC, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and more.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.