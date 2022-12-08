LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days before the first anniversary of the deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, a company has announced it's bringing 80 jobs to town.
Osmundson Manufacturing Company said it will increase manufacturing production in Mayfield.
The company said it's the only American company making high quality disc, seeder and grain drill blades.
It announced plans to invest $12.5 billion.
"I had no idea that just less than two days from a year, we'd have an announcement like this for our county," Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan said. "We are so grateful."
"They said they wanted to help us rebuild," Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said. "I knew there was a company out there like that and I'm thankful it's this company coming to us."
Osmundson is a family-owned business out of Iowa.
