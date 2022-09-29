LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mercury Ballroom is throwing it back this fall with two themed Disco parties.
First up is the Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.
Dolly Disco is up next, and it sounds like exactly what it is: a Dolly Parton-inspired country western dance party. That's on the schedule for Dec. 3, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
To reserve your spot when tickets go on sale, click here.
