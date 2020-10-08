JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The owners of a Mexican restaurant in Jeffersonville say it's closing for a few months.
Dos Gringos opened nine months ago in the old Ann's by the River on Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. On Wednesday, the restaurant posted on Facebook that it's closing because it has felt the impact of the pandemic like so many other restaurants.
The post says the owners also realized after hearing feedback from the community that they are now currently unable to continue to serve the kind of quality food for which the Dos Gringos family of restaurants is known. "We absolutely do not want to serve food that the community does not love."
The post says the restaurant hopes to reopen in a few months. Early Edition, which is located in the same building as Dos Gringos, will remain open according to the post.
