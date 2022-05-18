LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fertilizer for your garden is being offered for free from Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District.
MSD makes pellets of what it calls Louisville Green from the byproduct of what Louisville residents flush away.
In a release, MSD said the Earth-friendly "soil amendment" is what's left after the wastewater treatment at the Morris Forman plant. The "biosolids" are ideal for farms, lawns, landscapes and gardens because the heat-dried pellets stay in the soil longer and release nutrients slowly.
MSD processes and distributes approximately 10,000 dry tons of Louisville Green annually. That saves more than 1 million cubic feet of landfill space per year. Since 2004, Louisville Green has been used by sod farmers and home owners, as well as golf and sports-field groundskeepers.
MSD is offering Louisville Green free to residents of Kentucky or Indiana. You must order at least 15 tons and provide the transportation. It also can't be re-sold or distributed as fertilizer without proper registration.
You need to make a reservation by June 1, 2022 for Louisville Green. Interested parties should email pellets@louisvillemsd.org.
Please provide the following information in your email:
- Name
- Phone number
- Mailing address
- Address of End Use of Product
- How the product will be used, i.e. farms, golf course, etc.
- Email address for all correspondence
- Anticipated quantity of Louisville Green
- Fertilizer Registration documentation (if applicable)
MSD will respond to all emails with a pickup reservation date(s). The transport vehicle must not exceed 12-feet, 6-inches in height, and not allow any product leakage.
Louisville Green is available for pickup Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MSD Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center at 4522 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY 40211. For questions concerning availability call 502-540-6774. For product info, go to LouisvilleMSD.org/LouisvilleGreen
