LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown.
According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway.
"The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many years, and we are thrilled to be one of the first dealers to bring Acura's new image design to the market," Kim Huffman, managing partner at Neil Huffman Automotive Group, said in a news release.
The new dealership will be on 8.8-acrea space. It will have 20 service bays and a six-car showroom.
Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in 2024.
