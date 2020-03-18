(FOX BUSINESS) -- Social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and watching your favorite shows with friends is still possible thanks to Netflix and Google Chrome, according to a report by Fox Business.
A new feature for the Chrome browser called Netflix Party allows groups of people to binge-watch shows and movies at the same time on their computers.
In order to get started, visit NetflixParty.com to download the Chrome extension. A Netflix subscription is required.
Users can then customize their party by choosing user icons and nicknames, uploading screenshots, emojis and GIFs. Users also have the ability to hit pause, fast-forward or rewind.
