NETFLIX - AP FILE.jpeg
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, photo, shows Netflix on a tablet, in North Andover, Mass. On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Netflix said subscribers dropped unexpectedly in the U.S. during the second quarter, raising the question of how much are people willing to pay for streaming services with a host of new ones, from Disney to NBCUniversal, on the way. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
 

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and watching your favorite shows with friends is still possible thanks to Netflix and Google Chrome, according to a report by Fox Business.

A new feature for the Chrome browser called Netflix Party allows groups of people to binge-watch shows and movies at the same time on their computers.

In order to get started, visit NetflixParty.com to download the Chrome extension. A Netflix subscription is required.

Users can then customize their party by choosing user icons and nicknames, uploading screenshots, emojis and GIFs. Users also have the ability to hit pause, fast-forward or rewind.

Copyright 2020 Fox News. All Rights Reserved.

Tags