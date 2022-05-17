LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's FireKing International is hiring temporary workers amid an ongoing strike.
The company announced Tuesday that they have started hiring temporary "replacement employees" so the plant can return to full operations. FireKing designs and manufactures storage products such as safes and filing cabinets.
Dozens of employees, who are part of Teamsters Local 89, are on strike over a contract dispute.
Jay Dennis of Teamsters Local 89, the head negotiator, said the union rejected a recent offer over concerns about pay and healthcare.
“We remain disappointed that the Union has chosen to go down this path and reject our competitive and generous offer," FireKing CEO Rick Mejia said. "However, we must now move on and do what is best for all of our employees, their families and our customers.”
The company said new employees will now receive a higher wage in their first year, and employees will not have to contribute to health care insurance premiums as much.
FireKing has also ordered a "cease-and-desist" directive to the employees on strike.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.