LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new concept for bourbon lovers opened this week in Louisville.
Watch Hill Proper will have a grand opening celebration on from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone is welcomed to the event. There'll be a red carpet entrance, photo opportunities and a celebratory toast at 7 p.m.
"We deserve this. Kentucky deserves this," Watch Hill Proper co-founder Tommy Craggs said. "This is our industry. So, we needed a place that was specific to American whiskey."
Can anyone spare me $468 for the most expensive pour at @WatchHillProper? No? Ok, fine. How about $8 for their least expensive? There’s something for everyone here…. As long as you like whiskey. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/eUE9z4BGor— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 13, 2022
Two Kentucky natives thought of the idea of opening Watch Hill Proper during the COVID-19 pandemic. A year and a half later, it's now open to the public. It's an experience that includes whiskey cocktails, premium bourbon, tastings and personal spirit lockers. Guest speakers, master distillers and industry leaders will also make appearances.
"When people from the industry and the bourbon community say they've never seen anything like this, it kind of gives us chills," Watch Hill Proper co-founder Josh Howes said.
There are nine different membership options available which range from yearly payments of $300 to $3,750. Membership applications with more information are available online.
Only 300 people can sign up for memberships. Then, anyone else interested will be placed on a waiting list.
The memberships come with different perks like barrel picks and access to events. Members will have priority access and favorable pricing on spirits, amenities and special events.
