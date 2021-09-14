LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first premier bourbon club located in Norton Commons is finalizing plans for construction.
Watch Hill Proper chose Louisville-based Buffalo Construction to build the 5,200-square-foot bourbon club. Construction is scheduled to start in October, and the club is expected to be open in early next year.
The business will have a waiting room with a smaller bar, a main bar with more than 1,000 bottles of bourbon, two private rooms, a Member Lounge and a Library to allow members to expand their bourbon knowledge.
Watch Hill Proper began accepting membership applications through its website for all membership types back in May. Companies associated with high-profile brands have already joined including Four Gate, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Heaven Hill, Angel’s Envy, Castle & Key, Bardstown Bourbon Company, New Riff, Four Roses, Limestone Branch and Peerless.
About half of the 300 memberships have been accepted. Once the limit is exceeded, applicants will go on a waiting list, but memberships are not required to visit the club.
For more information, visit www.watchhillproper.com.
