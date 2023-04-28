LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distiller moves in down the street from Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
Community leaders helped the founders cut the ribbon Friday on Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience on West Main Street.
The space includes a micro-distillery, bar, retail shop, tasting room and classrooms.
Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskey is currently re-barreled and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown. The company claims its whiskies stand out for their flavors, which are created using second-barrel maturation.
Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience opens to the public Saturday.
