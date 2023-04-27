LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee house and café celebrated its grand opening in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday.
Blak Koffee Cafe is one of the newest businesses located in the neighborhood, in The Village @ West Jefferson, located at 1219 West Jefferson Street. Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith along with community leaders and other supporters gathered for the grand opening and ribbon cutting.
The owners of Blak Koffee Cafe said they want the coffee shop to be a place where coffee, culture and business meet
"I really hope that Blak Koffee transforms the community and helps build the community," said Ronyale Smith. "I want to see people come in here meeting and doing deals and doing what it takes to start other businesses."
"I am a proud Russell resident," said Ruth Daniels, who lives in the neighborhood. "It's going to bring more positivity and more community interaction. And reduce some of the negativity that surrounds our community."
The Blak Koffee Cafe is open Monday through Saturday.
