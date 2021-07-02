NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new specialty coffee shop recently opened in southern Indiana.
Cultivator Coffee on East Spring Street in New Albany held its grand opening last Saturday.
The owners, Jon Dunn and his wife, came up with the idea after their first business venture didn't work out. They had started a mobile coffee cart last year, while they were living in Louisville. But the pandemic had other ideas for their business venture: the couple's first event in March 2020 was canceled — and so was everything else that followed.
Since their first idea was a bust, they changed tactics.
"We moved over here in September and started thinking how can we love this community, care for this community," Jon said. "And I really think that the Lord just led us to doing this. So if we had gone on with the mobile cart, in Louisville, I think that this never would have happened. So we're really, really grateful that all of our plans failed."
Cultivator Coffee uses products from Louisville and features visiting roasters every month. It's open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
