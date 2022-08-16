LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health care company doubled the size of its headquarters with a $10 million expansion.
Confluent Health moved from its location off Shelbyville Road near Middletown to a space with more than 36,000 square feet at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court on Aug. 1.
Confluent Health manages more than 40 physical and occupational therapy company partners, which operate more than 500 outpatient physical therapy locations in 28 states.
The two-floor office space in Lyndon has a café, numerous meeting rooms and amenities for employees.
"In our old space, we were constrained," said John Thompson, chief administrative officer of Confluent Health. "We had no room to expand. We actually had people working remote because we didn't have a place for them to sit. ... We moved into the second and third floors of this building, which is great for us and for our near-term growth. But there's a chance to grow further into the building."
1 of 15
The Cafe on the second floor of Confluent Health
The Cafe on the second floor of Confluent Health headquarters.
The relocation is expected to create over 350 full-time finance, marketing, IT, human resources, administrative and executive roles.
Founded in 2014 by Dr. Larry Benz, an entrepreneur and member of the University of Louisville board of trustees, the private holding company has grown rapidly in the past few years.
"We're a national company, and what really obviously drives our company's growth is our partner companies around the country, and we're here to serve them," Thompson said. "But it's important to recruit people to a place that they want to work every day."
Confluent plans to host national meetings and training sessions in its expandable conference rooms.
Prior to the expansion, Confluent employed around 120 people.
In January, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year performance-based agreement that could provide up to $3.5 million in tax incentives based on the company's investment of $8.56 million and the creation of 350 full-time jobs across the next decade. That incentive helped to keep Confluent in Louisville.
"It's really important to us and is a great health care town," Thompson said. "It's a great space to collaborate with other companies and, again, to recruit talented people in our industry."
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.