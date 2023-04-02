LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new food offering is now open at Logan Street Market in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood.
Deapster 502 held its grand opening on Saturday. Owner Deap Patel, who runs it with his wife and two children, calls it an Indian fusion-friend cafe.
Patel creates his own spices, salsas and sauces, many offerings are low carb and low sodium.
"I started marking food for friends and family and hosting parties and people just started loving it and said, 'hey, yours is much different, the tikka masala' much different from any Indian restaurant in my family," Patel said.
Some menu items chicken tikka masala, chicken tikka tacos and curry chicken salad.
Deapster 502 is open six days a week and closed on Mondays.
