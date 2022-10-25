LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new luxury apartment complex has opened on 20-acres in Jeffersonville, not far from the Interstate 265 corridor.
Lakeside Gardens is located on Herb Lewis Road, which is not far from East 10th Street, and features one to three-bedroom units that are up to 1,525 square feet.
It also has a resort-style heated pool, a cyber café, a fitness center, fire pits, a car wash, a pet spa, walking trails and more.
“You've got to have teachers here, you're going to have nurses, you're going to have plumbers. This is just affordable workforce housing In this area," Mitch Collins, president and partner of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, said. "There’s a 4,500 units shortage, housing unit shortage in the Jeffersonville area and we're looking forward to filling some of that need today with Lakeside Gardens.”
Officials expect "significant expansion" in Jeffersonville over the next 10 years.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.