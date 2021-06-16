LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prime spot in the Germantown neighborhood is getting a new restaurant concept.
Germantown Social will open in August in the space previously occupied by Couvillion, which closed in November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of the property, Underhill Associates, is also behind the Germantown Mill Lofts right next door.
The restaurant is making some renovations and working on a fresh menu right now. They're hiring and offering a sign-on bonus.
