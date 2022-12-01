LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County.
Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels.
In a news release, Brindiamo said the building can hold about 30,000 barrels.
"We are extremely excited to announce the completion of the first Brindiamo rickhouse to better serve our clients with their barrel storage requirements," Brindiamo Group President and CFP Jeff Steinberg said in a news release. "With a capacity of approximately 30,000 barrels, the rickhouse is a joint effort between Brindiamo and Log Still Distillery. It represents a milestone for our company that will dramatically expand our capabilities to directly service our clients’ needs.”
Brindiamo was established in 2012 and is one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world.
