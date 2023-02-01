LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville.
Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and burgers, all well into the early morning hours.
Making that perfect Old Fashioned. 🥃 #BehindTheScenes #Louisville #Bourbon @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hVuXDSH7J9— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) February 2, 2023
The sports bar also features a poker room and dozens of photos of winning moments in sports.
The owners said they want it to be downtown Louisville's neighborhood sports bar.
"This is definitely passion. We're all super passionate. We have all been in the restaurant industry for years," said co-owner Adam Gardenhire. "We all love sports so bringing it all together in a comfortable environment, yeah, this is the definition of doing what you love."
Parlay is set to open to the public on Friday, Feb. 3.
The bar is open from 3 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to midnight on Sundays.
