LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare continues to deal with fallout from a cyberattack on May 9. It is providing frustrated patients with guidance on how to communicate with doctors, hospitals and even its billing department.
Norton provides health care across the Louisville area and serves about 600,000 patients a year.
Since the attack, some people have had procedures or surgeries canceled, with the understanding they will be rescheduled. Others have had to spend days calling and being placed on hold trying to have prescriptions refilled.
Norton posted an update on its website late Wednesday giving patients detailed instructions on how to access care and get questions answered.
"Thank you for choosing Norton Healthcare and Norton Children's for your care. We are here to serve the community and we want to keep you informed about the cyber event that happened to our network on May 9. The event remains under investigation. We continue to bring systems back online and are closer to resuming all operations. Below is updated information about our systems and what patients can expect while the review is underway," said a statement on its website.
Here is the information posted on the Norton Healthcare website:
Online Scheduling & e-Check-in
Online scheduling and e-Check-in are available through the Norton MyChart website and app. Norton eCare is also available. If you have questions, please call (502) 629-1234.
Billing Information
Billing information remains available within your Norton MyChart account. When we are able to accept online payments, patients will be notified.
Prescription Refills
If you are seeking a prescription refill, medications can be called into the pharmacy of the patient's choosing. If your prescription is not available at your pharmacy, please call your provider's office.
Test and Imaging Results
Our providers are working hard to communicate the results from tests and images and will share that information with you as quickly as possible.
Scheduled Procedures
If you have questions about a scheduled procedure, exam or appointment, please reach out to your provider's office directly or your provider will reach out to you if there is a need to reschedule.
Same-Day and Urgent Care
If you are seeking a same-day appointment for an illness or minor injury and do not need emergency care, you can visit Norton Prompt Care clinics and Norton Immediate Care Centers.
You can reserve a spot online for Norton Immediate Care Centers at NortonHealthcare.com/ICC. For Norton Prompt Care clinics, please call (502) 446-5555.
Communications
Patients are encouraged to call (502) 629-1234 with any questions they have about their care.
The answers to some of your questions may be available on NortonHealthcare.com or NortonChildrens.com. Providers are responding to voicemail messages as well as Norton MyChart messages as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as we are receiving more calls and messages.
Norton said it is getting help from experts to repair its system. "Norton Healthcare is working with third party specialists to carefully examine and safely restore all network applications following the cyber event. This process is a time consuming but critical part of the restoration process. We appreciate your patience as the investigation continues."
Related Stories:
- Patients remain frustrated 2 weeks after initial cyberattack on Norton Healthcare system
- Norton Healthcare still reeling 2 weeks after cyberattack
- Norton Healthcare still investigating extent, impact of cyberattack
- Norton Healthcare says some surgeries being rescheduled after cyber-hack
- UofL cybersecurity expert says size of Norton Healthcare made it a target for hackers
- Norton Healthcare still evaluating after computer systems hacked
- Norton Healthcare's MyChart back up and running after 'suspicious message'