LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare continues to evaluate its computer systems after being hacked earlier this week.
The hospital said Tuesday it got a suspicious message, and took several systems offline as a precaution.
MyChart services were partially restored Wednesday.
On Thursday, Norton said it was the victim of a "cyber event."
Norton said cybersecurity experts are still trying to determine the scope of the event. The hospital hasn't answered any question from WDRB about whether any patient or employee information was compromised.
