LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton MyChart is back up and running following some computer issues.
Norton Healthcare said it got a suspicious message about its network on Tuesday. It then pulled several systems offline as a precaution.
A hospital spokesperson said video visits and e-check-in are still not working. Some elective procedures were rescheduled on Wednesday.
Norton has not provided specifics about the message it received, or said if any patient information was compromised.
