LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "cyber event" that ended with several systems being taken offline across North Healthcare properties earlier this week came as no surprise to Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, director of the cybersecurity lab at the University of Louisville.
The more people who could potentially click on a dangerous link, Yampolskiy said, the easier it is to invite hackers into your systems.
"You have more employees, more people to click yes on weird things," he said of Norton. "That's just makes you an easier target, and your size allows you to pay more in cryptocurrencies. So I'm not surprised. I expected exactly that."
Norton continues to evaluate its computer systems after the hacked. The hospital said Tuesday it got a suspicious message and took several systems offline as a precaution. MyChart services were partially restored Wednesday, and Norton has offered no explanation or details outside of the following written statement:
Yampolskiy, also an associate professor at UofL, said a ransomware attack usually involves someone encrypting files and then demanding a ransom. Data could have also been taken and personal information could have been put on the dark web.
"I suspect at this point they're trying to figure out what happened," he said. "If they have ransomware situation, do they have a backup which is recent enough? If it's stolen data, what's taken?"
Yampolskiy said current Norton patients and employees should always have a backup plan when it comes to your personal information. Even cancel a credit card and get a new one if you're worried.
"You could always be concerned," he said. "You cannot do anything about it. It's already happened. So, at this point, it doesn't really matter."
Norton has not provided specifics about the message it received, or said if any patient information was compromised.
